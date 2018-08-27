$0.31 EPS Expected for Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmont Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.37. Newmont Mining reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmont Mining.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.26. 176,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,900. Newmont Mining has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont Mining by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Mining during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

