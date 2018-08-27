$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 89,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 498,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 13,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

