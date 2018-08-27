$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extended Stay America (STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.07. 67,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Ames Flynn sold 1,390 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $29,843.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 15,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,049.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 81.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 430,144 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $95,416,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 48.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 423,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 139,113 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

