$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings. NMI posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter. NMI had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NMI from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Shares of NMIH traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $22.20. 231,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,188. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

In related news, President Claudia J. Merkle sold 29,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $499,993.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 22,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $499,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,310 shares of company stock worth $4,510,665. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 70.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in NMI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in NMI by 16.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in NMI by 6.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

