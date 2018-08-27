-$0.45 EPS Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.40). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $820,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $4,974,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,408,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,414 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,879. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 119.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $90.90 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.