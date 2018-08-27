$0.49 EPS Expected for Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VPG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Timothy Talbert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $30,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $420,651. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 294,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 74,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $44.35. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,736. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $599.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vishay Precision Group (VPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply