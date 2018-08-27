$0.49 EPS Expected for Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Vishay Precision Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $74.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on VPG. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Timothy Talbert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet M. Clarke sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $30,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,346.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,945 shares of company stock valued at $420,651. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 294,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 74,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 153,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $44.35. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,736. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $599.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

