$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $555,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $14,396,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.1% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

