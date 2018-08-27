$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Jeld-Wen posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JELD. Barclays set a $37.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $24.58 on Friday. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jeld-Wen by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2,656.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 200,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 193,409 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

