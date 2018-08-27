$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BofI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. BofI reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BofI will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BofI.

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). BofI had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million.

BOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point downgraded BofI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BofI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on BofI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised BofI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BofI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of BOFI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 474,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,481. BofI has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.12.

In related news, Director John Gary Burke sold 57,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,368,305.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,809,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,493,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BofI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BofI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in BofI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in BofI by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BofI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,225,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,391,000 after buying an additional 296,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; and consumer lending products consisting of prime loans to purchase new and used automobiles and recreational vehicles, as well as deposit-related overdraft lines of credit.

