$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies Inc (A) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,140. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 247.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $15,596,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,742,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

