$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets set a $388.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.04.

In other news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.87, for a total transaction of $24,495,167.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 553,121 shares in the company, valued at $181,351,782.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,481 shares of company stock worth $91,578,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $376.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $505.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

