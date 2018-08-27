$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TravelCenters of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. TravelCenters of America reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TravelCenters of America.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. TravelCenters of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on TravelCenters of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 759,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,745,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 300.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TA remained flat at $$4.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,345. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

