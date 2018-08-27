11,313 Shares in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Purchased by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. CytomX Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.04. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.46% and a negative return on equity of 74.84%. equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 4,497 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $112,694.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 2,028 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $50,882.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,843.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,577 shares of company stock valued at $692,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

