$116.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to post sales of $116.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.97 million and the lowest is $106.50 million. Ship Finance International reported sales of $93.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year sales of $429.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.90 million to $452.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $476.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $498.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFL. TheStreet cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

SFL stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,916. Ship Finance International has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,217,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,702,000 after buying an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,627,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after buying an additional 498,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 1,083,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Ship Finance International by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,168,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 937,142 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

