13,107 Shares in Masimo Co. (MASI) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 14.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,347 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,589. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Masimo to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Masimo stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $118.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

