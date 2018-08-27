14,899 Shares in Azul SA (AZUL) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZUL opened at $16.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. Azul SA has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $35.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Azul had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. equities research analysts expect that Azul SA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Zacks Investment Research raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Azul from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Azul in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.40 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

