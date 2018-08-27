180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amgen from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $196.64 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

