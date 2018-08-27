18,513 Shares in Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mercantile Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $108,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $38.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $33.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.91%. research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “$36.20” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.