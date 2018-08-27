$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Envision Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Envision Healthcare reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envision Healthcare will report full year sales of $8.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Envision Healthcare.

Get Envision Healthcare alerts:

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Envision Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVHC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Envision Healthcare from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envision Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVHC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 2,034.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,680 shares in the last quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 998,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 362.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Inc. increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 1,492.2% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 796,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 746,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.28. 1,091,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,765. Envision Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envision Healthcare (EVHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.