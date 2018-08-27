212,202 Shares in RingCentral Inc (RNG) Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,928,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.27% of RingCentral as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RingCentral by 141.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on RingCentral from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RingCentral to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on RingCentral to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

RNG opened at $93.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -267.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 6,789 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $501,707.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,371 shares of company stock worth $11,377,558. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

