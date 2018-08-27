21,500 Shares in PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNM. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

PNM stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.23. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.10 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 54.64%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.