2,344 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 38.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,588,000 after buying an additional 141,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,632,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CFO Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $497,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AEIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $58.04 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.10). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

