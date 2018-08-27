284,357 Shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 284,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,254.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 375.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,098 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3,664.7% in the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 724,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 705,450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,554.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 709,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 666,210 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 386.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 837,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 665,450 shares during the period.

Shares of RSX stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

