33,915 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $25,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,844 shares of company stock worth $191,943. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ATI stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 2.50. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

