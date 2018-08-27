$341.58 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Corp (NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) to report $341.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.07 million to $342.09 million. National Instruments posted sales of $320.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

NATI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

In other news, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $752,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,492,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,244,016.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $66,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,267,391.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,547 shares of company stock worth $20,301,678 in the last 90 days. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

