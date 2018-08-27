38,589 Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,540 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,604,000 after acquiring an additional 71,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

NYSE KO opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

