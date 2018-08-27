$40.72 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $40.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.77 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $158.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $161.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $173.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $181.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

IBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 98,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,031. The stock has a market cap of $607.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $89,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $33,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock worth $192,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 135,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 51.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 177,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 7.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

