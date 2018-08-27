$446.35 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $446.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460.63 million and the lowest is $438.80 million. Copart posted sales of $378.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copart.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. ValuEngine raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Stephens lowered Copart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.79. 995,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,346. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Copart has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

In related news, insider William E. Franklin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $5,304,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,810.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $11,494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,100 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $4,432,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 299.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 37.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 4.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 28.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

