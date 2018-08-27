464,244 Shares in Andeavor (ANDV) Acquired by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 464,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,900,000. Andeavor accounts for about 2.6% of Cowen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andeavor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Andeavor by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Andeavor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Andeavor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Andeavor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 65,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $7,835,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,912 shares in the company, valued at $173,892,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $74,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,311 shares of company stock valued at $50,872,862. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andeavor stock opened at $155.26 on Monday. Andeavor has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. Andeavor had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. equities research analysts predict that Andeavor will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Andeavor’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Andeavor in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Andeavor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.09.

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

