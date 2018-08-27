48,736 Shares in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 62,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 40.1% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

