$5.29 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report sales of $5.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.61 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $2.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $19.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $20.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $30.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,225.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $123,699.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,026 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 473.8% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $799,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $569,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,035. The company has a market capitalization of $419.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.64. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

