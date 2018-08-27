50,000 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Purchased by City Financial Investment Co Ltd

City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Sumithra Gomatam sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $123,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,150.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $220,866.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,972 shares of company stock worth $5,824,358. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp is a computer and technology company in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.