$54.03 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will post sales of $54.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.79 million and the lowest is $50.89 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $43.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $208.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.30 million to $214.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $234.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $213.98 million to $256.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million.

A number of research firms have commented on REXR. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $3,195,986.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. The company had a trading volume of 460,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

