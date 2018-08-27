$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to post $550,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Aqua Metals reported sales of $590,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year sales of $3.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 million to $4.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $10.77 million to $22.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 833.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

AQMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In related news, President Stephen Cotton purchased 30,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 51,400 shares of company stock valued at $146,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 191,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 105.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 1,118.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,369. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.08.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.