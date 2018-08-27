$63.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $63.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.32 million and the highest is $66.46 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust posted sales of $65.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full year sales of $255.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.59 million to $267.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $260.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $247.54 million to $283.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.91 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 41,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 271,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,934,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,632,000 after buying an additional 410,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

