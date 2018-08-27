$651.03 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (GES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $651.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $650.00 million and the highest is $652.06 million. Guess? reported sales of $573.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $521.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.02 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Guess? from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of GES traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 407,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,015. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.18. Guess? has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Guess? by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.