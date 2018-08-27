$677.71 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) to report sales of $677.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $655.00 million. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A posted sales of $664.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC Class A will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management LLC Class A.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Apollo Global Management LLC Class A had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $449.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

APO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 309,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,689. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s payout ratio is currently 48.18%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 30,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $1,071,841.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $410,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A by 482.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Company Profile

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate.

