69,400 Shares in Clarus Corp (CLAR) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.23% of Clarus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,561,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 313,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 million, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. Clarus Corp has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $11.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.06%. research analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Clarus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation, a holding company, focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers high performance apparel, such as jackets, shells, pants, and bibs; rock-climbing equipment comprising carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and high-end day packs; tents; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; and gloves and mittens.

