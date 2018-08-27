96,000 Shares in Moody’s Co. (MCO) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,674 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 34,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 36.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 730,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 326,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $173.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $131.67 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,151.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total transaction of $1,761,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “$184.49” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.