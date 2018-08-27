AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Decreased by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

ABBV stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 362.05% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.63 per share, with a total value of $99,912.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

