Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 52,726 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up approximately 1.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $37,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $10,296,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,281,927 shares of company stock worth $2,389,438,126 in the last 90 days. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $174.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.