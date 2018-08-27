Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 225.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares during the period. Par Pacific makes up approximately 5.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tricadia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 251,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 234,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 152,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

