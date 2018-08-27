Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 43.3521082417855 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANW shares. ValuEngine raised Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegean Marine Petroleum Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network in a report on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Aegean Marine Petroleum Network alerts:

NYSE ANW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,847. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.00.

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Company Profile

Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine fuel logistics company that markets and supplies refined marine fuel and lubricants to vessels in port, at sea, and on rivers worldwide. The company offers fueling services to ocean-going and a range of coastal vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, drybulk carriers, cruise ships, reefers, LNG/LPG carriers, car carriers, and ferries, as well as to marine fuel traders, brokers, and other end-users of marine fuel and lubricants.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegean Marine Petroleum Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.