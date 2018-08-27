Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (GNMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Aevi Genomic Medicine posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:GNMX opened at $1.19 on Friday. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Aevi Genomic Medicine news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 2,551,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,448,979.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,028,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,910.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 515.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine by 4,715.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

