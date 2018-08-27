Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total value of $329,400.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMG stock opened at $147.55 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.79 and a twelve month high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

