AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Increased by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,061,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 116,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

