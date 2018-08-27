AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 85.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,315,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after purchasing an additional 605,896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AFLAC by 111.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in AFLAC by 34.9% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AFLAC by 47.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.