AGCO Co. (AGCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.15 billion. AGCO reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1,586.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. AGCO has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

