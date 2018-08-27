Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Shares Bought by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $281,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.22 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATSG. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price target on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

