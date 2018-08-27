Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,078,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.59 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $136.23 and a one year high of $171.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

